PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

