Piper Sandler Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NRZ stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,373,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

