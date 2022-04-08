Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price to $98.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.