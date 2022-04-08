Piper Sandler Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.67.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

