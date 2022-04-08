Piper Sandler Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $75.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,939,670.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

