Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $212.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.