Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.