Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Down 16.7%

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 223,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 45,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

