Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

