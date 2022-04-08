Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.6%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. 125,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,170,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.
The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.
In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.
About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.