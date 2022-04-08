Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.6%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. 125,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,170,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

