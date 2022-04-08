Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

