Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

