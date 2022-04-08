PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.62

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 65669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.18.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at C$260,851.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,062 shares of company stock worth $1,923,768.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

