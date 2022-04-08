Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNXGF. Barclays reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research report on Monday. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $722.50.

PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

