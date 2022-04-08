Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $722.50.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

