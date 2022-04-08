Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$14.05. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 1,206,534 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,849,397.25. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,511.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 111,822 shares valued at $1,158,274.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

