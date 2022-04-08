Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head to Head Analysis

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.62 $116.74 million $3.14 5.30 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.20 $19.88 billion $3.04 5.08

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential downside of 12.79%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 69.12% 48.37% 30.98% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

