Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

