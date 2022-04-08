Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

