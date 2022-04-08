Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
