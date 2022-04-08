PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

PEP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

