PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. 5,041,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

