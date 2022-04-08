Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Survey

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 0.71% 3.57% 2.67% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Penumbra and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 10.77 $5.28 million $0.15 1,426.36 Nyxoah $1.01 million 457.44 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $286.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.89%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

