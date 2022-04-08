Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.83.

NYSE PAG opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after buying an additional 197,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

