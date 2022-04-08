Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.81

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 24844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.