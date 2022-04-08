Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.23 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.29 and a 12-month high of C$48.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.24.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

