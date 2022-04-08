Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$7.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.