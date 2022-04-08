Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$7.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.