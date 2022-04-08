PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of PDF Solutions worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

