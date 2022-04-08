PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $149,800.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

