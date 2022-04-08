PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCB opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

