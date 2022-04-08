PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 183,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 12,463,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

