Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $328.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

