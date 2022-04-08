Paul Stockdale Buys 30,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stockdale bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,081.97).

OBD stock opened at GBX 18.10 ($0.24) on Friday. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £18.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

