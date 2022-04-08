Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.65. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 39,963 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

