Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

