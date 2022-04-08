Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.