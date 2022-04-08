Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

LON:PANR opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Thursday. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.86 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.75.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($459,016.39).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.