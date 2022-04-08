Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.12. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.66 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

