Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $616.47 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.48.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,469 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

