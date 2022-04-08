Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

