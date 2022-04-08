Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $15.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.