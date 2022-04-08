Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 2.45. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

