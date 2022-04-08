Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.24. 3,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.99% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.