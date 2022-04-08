P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

