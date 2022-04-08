Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.