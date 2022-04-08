Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 8,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.