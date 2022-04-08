Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Otter Tail by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Otter Tail by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Otter Tail by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.