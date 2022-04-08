Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 14,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,845. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

