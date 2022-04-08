Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

OLA stock opened at C$6.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.37.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.