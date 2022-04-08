Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given New 73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from 76.00 to 73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

