Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

